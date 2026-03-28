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Supreme Court issues contempt notice to Archaeological Survey of India over Delhi heritage sites

A bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and N Kotiswar Singh directed the Director General of ASI to be personally present before it on the next date of hearing.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtArchaeological Survey of India

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