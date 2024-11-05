Home
Supreme Court issues notice on ex-Army officer's plea for quashing charge sheet in rape case

A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah issued notice to the Delhi police and the complainant in the matter.
PTI
Last Updated : 05 November 2024, 08:56 IST

Published 05 November 2024, 08:56 IST
