<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday issued notice to the Union government and States on a fresh plea seeking exclusion of creamy layer from Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes reservation in public jobs and education.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi decided to examine the writ petition filed by former chairman of the Railway Board, and principal secretary to the Union government, Gyanendra Kumar Khare.</p><p>The petitioner was led by senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay.</p>.Supreme Court seeks response from Centre on plea to exclude creamy layer from SC/STs.<p>The court ordered to tag the instant plea with another petition filed earlier by O P Shukla and Samata Andolan Samiti.</p><p>The plea contended non-exclusion of creamy layer from SC/ST reservation leads to violation of Articles 14 and 15 and the golden goals enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution.</p><p>It also stated non-implementation of the creamy layer within SC/ST reservations is arbitrary, unconstitutional, and violative of the basic structure of the Constitution. The plea is intended to ensure that benefits of quota reach the genuinely disadvantaged sections and to uphold the constitutional mandate of justice, equality, fraternity, administrative efficiency, and national unity.</p>.Karnataka Budget | Rs 15,066 cr SC/ST funds 'diverted' for guarantees.<p>The plea claimed the absence of creamy layer exclusion has resulted in internal stratification within SC/ST communities, creating a "class within a class." </p><p>"Advanced families repeatedly corner reservation benefits, while the most backward and first-generation beneficiaries remained excluded. This perpetuates inequality within the reserved categories, deepens social stigma, and defeats the very purpose of social justice. Economically, reservation without creamy layer exclusion leads to misallocation of scarce public resources,'' it stated.</p><p>The pending plea sought a direction to the Centre and the states to "comply with the directions laid down by 7-judge constitution bench in State of Punjab & Ors Vs Devender Singh & Ors of August 01, 2024, which favoured sub classification among the SC/STs.</p><p>The creamy layer principle was laid down in the famous Mandal Commission judgment in Indra Sawhney case which barred the affluent people among OBCs from taking quota benefits in admissions and jobs.</p>