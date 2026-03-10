Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court issues notice to Centre, states over plea for bringing in creamy layer concept in SC/ST quota

The plea contended non-exclusion of creamy layer from SC/ST reservation leads to violation of Articles 14 and 15 and the golden goals enshrined in the Preamble of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 10 March 2026, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 March 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSC/ST communities

Follow us on :

Follow Us