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Supreme Court issues notice to Karnataka govt on plea against High Court order excluding 'Beda Jangam’ from SC list

Considering a challenge to the High Court's judgment, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought a response from the Karnataka government and others within four week.
Last Updated : 15 May 2026, 16:11 IST
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Published 15 May 2026, 16:11 IST
India NewsKarnataka NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High CourtScheduled Castes

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