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Supreme Court issues notice to Rajasthan govt on Asaram’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in 2013 rape case

The bench said that it will consider the grant of bail only if there is any grave health condition.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 13:01 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 13:01 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRajasthanrapeAsaram BapuPocsoPlea

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