Supreme Court issues notice to Rajasthan govt on Asaram’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in 2013 rape case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday issued notice to Rajasthan government on a plea by self-styled godman Asaram seeking suspension of his sentence during the pendency of his special leave petition challenging the Rajasthan High Court judgment upholding his conviction in the 2013 POCSO case. </p><p>A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and Sheel Nagu sought a response from the State of Rajasthan and the other respondents on the application seeking suspension of sentence.</p>.India’s mission to save fuel begins at the footpath; the Supreme Court has just made it a duty.<p>Senior Advocates D S Naidu and Devadatt Kamat, along with advocates Rajesh G Inamdar, Nishant Bishnoi and Shashwat Anand appearing for Asaram argued that their client's health was unwell and is suffering from various ailments.</p><p>On their submissions, the bench said that if there is any further deterioration in Asaram’s medical condition, the petitioner would be at liberty to mention the matter for urgent listing, thereby keeping the door open for expedited consideration on medical grounds.</p><p>The court, although refused to suspend his sentence at the present juncture, however, directed that the medical facilities extended to the petitioner in prison be continued. The bench said that it will consider the grant of bail only if there is any grave health condition.</p><p>"We are not considering the suspension of sentence at this point. If grave urgency is there...such as danger to life...that's the only factor we will consider (for sentemce suspension)" the bench said.</p><p>The State's counsel said that the petitioner was taken to hospital on June 2, and no threat to his health was found.</p><p>Senior Advocate Naidu argued that his client is over 80 years of age and is suffering from various ailments. Naidu claimed that the petitioner was a victim of "social media trial". The counsel for the victim refuted the submission, and pointed out that there were minor victims also in the case.</p><p>The plea challenged the Rajasthan High Court’s judgment of May 27, 2026, whereby the HC had acquitted the two co-accused of all the charges, including conspiracy and gang rape, but affirmed Asaram’s conviction under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Juvenile Justice Act and the POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offences) Act, sentencing him to imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life. </p><p>The petition before the Supreme Court assailed the HC judgment on several grounds, including alleged misappreciation of evidence, investigative lapses, material contradictions in the prosecution’s case, and the reliance on conjecture in affirming the conviction.</p>.Supreme Court restrains Gujarat govt from taking over land allotted to Asaram's ashram for CWG Games 2030.<p>A Special POCSO Court at Jodhpur had in April 2018 sentenced Asaram to life imprisonment for the remainder of his life under Sections 376(2)(f) (Rape committed by someone in a position of trust), 376-D (Gang rape), 370(4) (Human Trafficking), 342 (Wrongful Confinement), 506 (Criminal Intimidation) and 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy) of the IPC.</p><p>He was also convicted for offences under Sections 5(g), 6, 7 and 8 of POCSO Act.</p><p>Asaram filed an appeal before the HC, which had in its judgement upheld his conviction under the IPC offences (except gang rape and criminal conspiracy charge), but not under POCSO Act. The HC, however, acquitted co-accused Sharad and Shilpi, who were sentenced to 20 years in prison for allegedly playing an active role in the criminal conspiracy by facilitating the victim's meeting with Asaram.</p>