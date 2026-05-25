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SC issues notices to Centre on PIL seeking ban on employment of children in orchestras, spas

The bench also issued notices to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on the PIL.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 09:45 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 09:45 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNHRCNCPCR

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