Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court judge laments UAPA 'misuse,' poor representation of women in judiciary

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan the goal of a Viksit Bharat can't be achieved through mindless arrests under the anti-terror law UAPA and "deep social fault lines".
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 07:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 07:50 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtUnlawful Activities (Prevention) ActUAPA

Follow us on :

Follow Us