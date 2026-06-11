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Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Jacqueline Fernandez's plea in money laundering case

A Delhi court, on May 30, ordered framing of charges against the actor, alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar and 15 others in a Rs 200-crore money laundering case.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 08:57 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 08:57 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMoney LaunderingJacqueline FernandezPlea

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