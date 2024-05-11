Supreme Court junks Centre's plea against bail to Maoist financer in case of attack on police party in Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday rejected a plea by the Union government against bail order by the Jharkhand High Court to an alleged Maoist financer and ympathiser allegedly involved in an attack on a patrol party in 2019 leading to death of four personnel.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Aravind Kumar dismissed the special leave petition filed against High Court's order of January 30, 2023, enlarging accused Mrityunjay Kumar Singh on bail.

"In the absence of their being a strong prima facie case on the conditions of the bail having been violated, it would not be appropriate for the said order being reversed or set aside after a lapse of 15 months," the bench said in its judgment.

The court agreed with a submission by senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, appearing for the respondent-accused that the High Court order was passed way back on January 30, 2023 with conditions having been stipulated therein.

"It is not the case of the prosecution that any of the condition so stipulated has been violated or there has been infraction of any of the condition so imposed" the bench said.

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj for the Union government contended the respondent was an active supporter and sympathiser of the proscribed terrorist organisation.