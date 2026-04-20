<p>New Delhi, Terming the petitioner "incorrigible", the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a PIL seeking to declare <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/netaji-subhas-chandra-bose">Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose</a> a "National Son" and to credit the Azad Hind Fauj (INA) for India’s independence.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi rebuked the petitioner, Pinakpani Mohanty, for wasting the court's time.</p>.Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose continues to inspire us to stand firm against anti-national forces: CM Yogi Adityanath.<p>"We will ban your entry into the Supreme Court. We have already dismissed the same plea earlier," the CJI said.</p>.<p>The CJI also recognised the petitioner as a person who was reprimanded earlier for filing frivolous PILs.</p>.<p>When the CJI questioned if he had filed such a plea previously, Mohanty replied in Hindi, "Yeh baar alag hai.(It is different this time)." When asked who drafted the petition, Mohanty identified a "Mukherjee sir", further irking the bench.</p>.<p>The PIL sought a series of declarations, including official recognition that Netaji’s INA secured India’s independence from the British in 1947 and that he be declared India's "National Son".</p>.<p>The bench noted that it was an attempt to gain popularity and a similar PIL by petitioner was rejected earlier.</p>.<p>It directed the apex court registry to not entertain any PIL by the petitioner in future. </p>