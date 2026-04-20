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Supreme Court junks PIL seeking to declare Netaji Bose ‘national son’

A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi rebuked the petitioner, Pinakpani Mohanty, for wasting the court's time.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:19 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose

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