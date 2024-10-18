Home
Supreme Court junks plea for cases' disposal within fixed time, says 'not American Supreme Court'

The CJI then remarked although it was 'very desirable' the same was 'unachievable'.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 09:51 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 09:51 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

