Supreme Court likely to get two new judges next week

New Delhi: The Union law ministry is learnt to have started processing the names of Justices N Kotiswar Singh and R Mahadevan for their elevation to the Supreme Court, and their appointments are likely to take place next week.

Sources in the know said the "paperwork" is likely to be completed soon.

Once they take the oath of office after appointment, the apex court will regain its sanctioned strength of 34, which includes the chief justice.