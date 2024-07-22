Home
LIVE
Supreme Court Live | Kanwar Yatra to Bhojshala matter, top court to hear several important cases today

Keep tracking DH for all the latest updates on Kanwar Yatra hearing, Haryana government's plea against removal of barricades at Shambhu border, hearing on Bhojshala, SC's take on SIT probe into electoral bonds and petitions to cancel NEET-UG 2024.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 02:54 IST

Highlights
02:3722 Jul 2024

02:3622 Jul 2024

02:3622 Jul 2024

NTA files an additional affidavit in Supreme Court in the NEET-UG matter

02:3722 Jul 2024

02:3622 Jul 2024

02:3622 Jul 2024

Supreme Court to hear a PIL today seeking a court-monitored investigation into the electoral bonds scheme Electoral Bond

PIL is by two NGOs who allege an "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporations and investigative agencies

Terming the electoral bonds scheme a "scam", the plea sought a direction to authorities to investigate the source of funding of "shell companies and loss-making companies which made donations to various political parties #SupremeCourt Electoral Bond

02:3622 Jul 2024

Supreme Court to hear Haryana government's plea against removal of barricades at Shambhu border

Supreme Court to hear plea by Haryana government against a July 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana HC directing the state to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13

02:3622 Jul 2024

NTA files an additional affidavit in Supreme Court in the NEET-UG matter

NTA refutes petitioners’ allegation of conflict of interest on the part of IIT-M Director, who prepared the data analytics report. NTA says Director of the IIT holding JEE(Advanced) in a particular year is an ex-officio member of the NTA Governing Body.

IIT-M holds JEE(A) for 2024. However, core functions of the NTA are carried out by the Managing Committee of the NTA.

Governing Body has role only on policy matters. In any case, the said IIT-Director had nominated another professor to attend the Governing Body meetings and the nominee attended the last meeting in December 2023.

The IIT Director who made the report hasn’t attended any NTA General Body meeting after December 2022.

Published 22 July 2024, 02:39 IST
