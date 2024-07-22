Supreme Court Live | Kanwar Yatra to Bhojshala matter, top court to hear several important cases today

Plea in Supreme Court challenges the Uttar Pradesh govt order mandating shopowners to divulge their names and details in front of shops during Kanwar Yatra . Justice Hrishikesh Roy led bench to hear tomorrow Supreme Court
NTA complied with the same and published it by Saturday 12 noon.
PIL is by two NGOs who allege an "apparent quid pro quo" between political parties, corporations and investigative agencies
Terming the electoral bonds scheme a "scam", the plea sought a direction to authorities to investigate the source of funding of "shell companies and loss-making companies which made donations to various political parties #SupremeCourt Electoral Bond
Supreme Court to hear plea by Haryana government against a July 10 order of the Punjab and Haryana HC directing the state to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13
NTA refutes petitioners’ allegation of conflict of interest on the part of IIT-M Director, who prepared the data analytics report. NTA says Director of the IIT holding JEE(Advanced) in a particular year is an ex-officio member of the NTA Governing Body.
IIT-M holds JEE(A) for 2024. However, core functions of the NTA are carried out by the Managing Committee of the NTA.
Governing Body has role only on policy matters. In any case, the said IIT-Director had nominated another professor to attend the Governing Body meetings and the nominee attended the last meeting in December 2023.
The IIT Director who made the report hasn’t attended any NTA General Body meeting after December 2022.