Supreme Court must take control of Adani probe, JPC be convened: Congress

The Swiss court reportedly found that Chang and his associates engaged in market manipulation, something that the Adani Group has been accused of for many years, he said.

The Swiss investigators have contended that these accounts are involved in forgery, credit fraud and money laundering, he said.

"Clearly some financial crimes are too much even for the Swiss. Chang’s close links with the Adani Group are no secret. Investigations by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) have revealed that Chang and his associate Nasser Ali Shaban Ahli were behind the over invoicing of coal imported by Adani from Indonesia, whose price mysteriously increased by 52% between being shipped out and arrival in Mundra, Gujarat," Ramesh said.

The OCCRP found that Rs 12,000 crore was syphoned out of India between 2021 and 2023 through trading firms linked to Chang and Ahli, he added.

During this period, Ramesh claimed that electricity prices in Gujarat, purchased from Adani Power, surged by 102%.

"But Chang’s role in the Adani story goes much further back, as listed in our 100 pointed questions to the Prime Minister in 2023 under the Hum Adani ke Hain Kaun (HAHK) series: He has been a director in many Adani Group firms and once shared a Singapore address with Vinod Adani. He was named in the Panama Papers. His firm Gudami International was named in two Enforcement Directorate chargesheets related to the AgustaWestland helicopter scam," Ramesh said.

His son owns PMC projects that has won big contracts to construct Mundra and other Adani Ports, the Congress leader said.

He further alleged that Chang had connections to Shanghai Adani Shipping and Adani Shipping (China) which were involved in alleged violations of the UN sanctions on North Korea.

"Clearly, the PM is so determined to enrich and protect his friend that he couldn’t care less if India’s reputation in Switzerland, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is damaged. He is allowing a tainted SEBI chairperson to continue at the cost of the reputation of India’s regulatory institutions," Ramesh said.

"It is imperative for the Supreme Court to take control of the Adani investigation and for a JPC to be convened immediately to investigate the full scope of the Adani Mega scam," he added.