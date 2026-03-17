Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court nine-judge Constitution bench commences hearing on definition of 'industry'

On February 16, the court had formulated the broad issues to be adjudicated by the nine-judge bench.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 06:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 06:48 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtindustry

Follow us on :

Follow Us