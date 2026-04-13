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Supreme Court notice to Centre, EC & states on plea to implement finger, iris biometric system at polling stations

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi sought a response from the poll panel, the Union government and others upon hearing the petitioner.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 08:54 IST
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Published 13 April 2026, 08:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElectionsbiometric system

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