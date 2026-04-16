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Supreme Court notice to Centre on PIL against Muslim personal law sections being 'discriminatory' against women

The plea says the current Shariat inheritance rules are "manifestly discriminatory" against women, often granting them only half or less of the share allocated to their male counterparts.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMuslimPIL

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