Supreme Court notice to Centre on PIL against Muslim personal law sections being 'discriminatory' against women

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Thursday sought the Centre's response on a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of certain provisions of the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act, 1937, on the ground that those are allegedly discriminatory against women.</p>.<p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Panchol took note of the submissions made by lawyer Prashant Bhushan, who appeared in the matter for petitioners Poulomi Pavini Shukla and the Nyaya Naari Foundation, and issued a notice to the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs.</p>.<p>The plea says the current Shariat inheritance rules are "manifestly discriminatory" against women, often granting them only half or less of the share allocated to their male counterparts.</p>.Most difficult task for court is to declare beliefs of millions wrong: Supreme Court.<p>Bhushan said the 1937 Act violates Article 14 (right to equality) of the Constitution.</p>.<p>He said matters of succession are civil in nature and do not constitute an "essential religious practice" protected under Article 25.</p>.<p>"Saying women will get half or even less than half compared to male counterparts is discriminatory," the lawyer said. </p>