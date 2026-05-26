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Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea alleging 'vague' definition of wetland

'We are limiting our notice to the vagueness of the definition,' the bench observed.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 09:11 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 09:11 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtwetlands

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