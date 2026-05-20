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Supreme Court issues notice to Centre over plea for ban on sale of liquor in tetra packs, sachets

The counsel said that definition of bottle was 'vague' under the excise regime and needed some standardisation.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:51 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAlcohol

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