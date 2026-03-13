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Supreme Court notice to Centre on plea of RTI activist challenging provisions of DPDP Act

The petitioners were led by senior advocate C U Singh and advocate Cheryl D’souza. The petition was filed through advocate Prashant Bhushan.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 15:58 IST
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Published 13 March 2026, 15:58 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtRTIDigital Personal Data Protection Act

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