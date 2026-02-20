<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>on Friday issued notice to the Centre on a plea by a woman seeking a direction to bring back the mortal remains of her son, who died in Dubai in December last year. </p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta sought a response from the Union government and posted the matter for further hearing to March 16. </p><p>Senior advocate Anand Sanjay M Nuli, appearing for the petitioner Savitri said she is a widow and her son had gone to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dubai">Dubai</a> to work as a carpenter. </p><p>"Now she has been informed that he is dead. He is no more but his cremation has taken place," the counsel stated.</p><p>He further told the court that the petitioner had received a call in this regard from the embassy about his unfortunate news of his death. </p>.Supreme Court disposes plea as Rahman agrees to credit Junior Dagar Brothers in ‘Veera Raja Veera’.<p>The bench asked the counsel if the petitioner knew anybody else in Dubai who can bring it.</p><p>The petitioner's counsel replied in the negative.</p><p>The bench asked the counsel, the plea has not given any details as to when did the death happen. How did he die? What happened there? You have just mentioned that there was a phone call on February 4 and you came to know.</p><p>The counsel argued that the petitioner was informed that her son died on December 4 last year and she (the petitioner) received a call on February 4. </p><p>The petitioner, a resident of Basti District in Uttar Pradesh stated that her son Pankaj had gone to Dubai in July, 2024 to work as carpenter in World Star Company, Sharjah, UAE.</p><p>She received a call from embassy in Dubai on February 4, 2026, confirming the death of her son and further his cremation without informing any family member, in denial to right to dignity and fair treatment under Article 21 of the Constitution even to the dead.</p>