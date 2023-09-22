SC notice to TN govt over Udhayanidhi Stalin's 'Sanatan Dharma' remarks

In the plea Jagannath sought injunction against Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, DMK leaders Peter Alphonse, A Raja, and Thol Thirumavalavan and their followers against making any further hate speech against Sanatan Dharma or Hinduism.

Jagannath, in his plea, sought a declaration that participation of the state ministers in the meeting titled as 'Sanatan Dharma Eradication' conference held on September 2, 2023 was unconstitutional and violative of Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution.

It also sought a direction against the Tamil Nadu State Government Higher Education Department that in all secondary schools none of these conferences against any Hindu Dharma should take place as per the Supreme Court judgement in Hijab case of Karnataka.

The plea urged the apex court to immediately direct the state Director General of Police to submit a report as to how the conference was given police permission and why no action has been taken against the perpetrators and organisation responsible for the said conference.

The plea sought a direction to the home secretary and the Director General of Police of the state of Tamil Nadu to immediately appoint a nodal officer for hate speech as per the Supreme Court 2018 judgement.

The petitioner contended that it is not known whether any permission was granted by the Tamil Nadu Police department for conducting such conferences as the heading and title suggests the same is being done for eradication of a particular religion.

“If the police had indeed granted permission, they have the responsibility and duty to inform to this court whether there was political interference to the police department in granting such permission for such conferences and if there was no permission granted, how come the organisers have not been arrested till date,” the plea asked.

The plea claimed a movement is on in the state for holding meetings and conferences to speak ill of Sanatan Dharma under the guise of registering voices of opposition against the said Dharma.

"It is a state sponsored and backed propaganda against one particular religion. The state itself is sponsoring the ill idea and now they have taken the young aged people viz students in their hands," it said.