Supreme Court notice to Gujarat govt for medical bail for Asaram in sexual assault case

The 86-year-old spiritual leader was convicted in January 2023 for offences under Sections 376(2)(C), 377, and others of the IPC, based on allegations dating back more than two decades.

In his plea, filed through advocates Rajesh Inamdar and Shashwat Anand, Asaram alleged that his conviction was riddled with inconsistencies and based solely on the uncorroborated testimony of the complainant.

His plea asserted that there is no medical or independent evidence to support the charges.

He claimed he has been falsely implicated to tarnish his reputation and oust him from his Ashram.