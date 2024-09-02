Supreme Court notice to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on plea to transfer 2015 cash-for-vote scam outside the state

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on a plea to transfer trial against him and others in 2015 cash-for-vote scam outside the state, while observing that he should exercise some restraint in making public statements.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and K V Vishwanathan sought a response from the Congress leader and others within two weeks on a plea by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLA Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy and three others, seeking shifting of trial saying the Telangana CM, who also holds Home Ministry portfolio, has been publicly making statements on the case.

"When somebody holds such a high office, some restraint is expected," the bench said on Reddy's remarks as senior advocate C A Sundaram appearing for the petitioners referred to some of the statements of the CM.