SC NEET Hearing Live | Top court to hear Union, NTA's responses over pleas on NEET-UG 2024 today

4. SC to hear a plea of West Bengal government against the denial of assent to Bills by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

5. SC to hear a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of assembly speaker holding the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena.

6. SC to hear a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi in Gyanvapi mosque row.

7. SC to hear a plea of the Punjab government against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in a drugs case.

8. SC to deliver its judgement on a plea of an organisation 'Gene Campaign' against genetically modified mustard crop in India.