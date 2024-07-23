Home
SC NEET Hearing Live | Top court to hear Union, NTA's responses over pleas on NEET-UG 2024 today

Hello readers, The Supreme Court of India is set to resume hearing on NEET-UG 2024 examination which will commence at 10:30 am. After hearing the pleas on Monday, the top court led by CJI D Y Chandrachud will hear Union government and NTA's responses today. The apex court has also ordered IIT Delhi Director to constitute an expert team that will form opinion on the correct answer for a question in NEET-UG which is under scanner for alleged irregularities. Track all updates on the day's hearing in the Supreme Court only with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 23 July 2024, 03:34 IST

Highlights
03:2723 Jul 2024

03:2423 Jul 2024

The Federation of Central Universities Teachers’ Association (FEDCUTA) also called for immediate scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA) that had been tasked with holding the centralized NEET-UG for the past few years.

03:1323 Jul 2024

NEET-UG case: Supreme Court asks IIT-Delhi to form experts panel to decide on contentious question; hearing to continue on July 23

03:3123 Jul 2024

Education minister didn't say anything on NEET in Lok Sabha; will keep raising issue: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI07_22_2024_000260A)
New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 22, 2024. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist Lav)(PTI07_22_2024_000260A)Manvender Vashist Lav

Stating that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not say what he was doing on the NEET-UG exam issue in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will keep raising the issue to build pressure on the government.

Click here to read the report.

03:2723 Jul 2024

1. SC to hear pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.

2. SC to hear pleas of the National Testing Agency seeking transfer of NEET-UG related cases from various high courts to the SC.

3. SC to hear a plea of Sharad Pawar faction against the decision holding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's group as real NCP.

Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India.

Credit: PTI Photo

4. SC to hear a plea of West Bengal government against the denial of assent to Bills by Governor CV Ananda Bose.

5. SC to hear a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of assembly speaker holding the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena.

6. SC to hear a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi in Gyanvapi mosque row.

7. SC to hear a plea of the Punjab government against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in a drugs case.

8. SC to deliver its judgement on a plea of an organisation 'Gene Campaign' against genetically modified mustard crop in India.

03:2423 Jul 2024

An association of central university professors on Monday demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET-UG.

Click here to read the report.

03:1323 Jul 2024

NEET-UG physics question stirs new row; DU professor says 'only one correct answer'

A Delhi University professor on Monday said there was only one right answer, not two, to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination that led the Supreme Court to direct IIT- Delhi to set up a panel of experts to resolve the impasse.

Click here to read the report.

03:1323 Jul 2024

NEET-UG case: Supreme Court asks IIT-Delhi to form experts panel to decide on contentious question; hearing to continue on July 23

The Supreme Court on Monday asked IIT Delhi Director to constitute a team of three experts on Physics to ascertain correct answer of a question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and apprise it of the decision by 12 noon on Tuesday.

Click here to read the report.

Published 23 July 2024, 03:13 IST
