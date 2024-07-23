SC NEET Hearing Live | Top court to hear Union, NTA's responses over pleas on NEET-UG 2024 today

Stating that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan did not say what he was doing on the NEET-UG exam issue in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said the opposition will keep raising the issue to build pressure on the government.
1. SC to hear pleas related to the controversy-ridden medical entrance exam, NEET-UG 2024.
2. SC to hear pleas of the National Testing Agency seeking transfer of NEET-UG related cases from various high courts to the SC.
3. SC to hear a plea of Sharad Pawar faction against the decision holding Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's group as real NCP.
Supreme Court of India.
Credit: PTI Photo
4. SC to hear a plea of West Bengal government against the denial of assent to Bills by Governor CV Ananda Bose.
5. SC to hear a plea of the Uddhav Thackeray faction challenging the decision of assembly speaker holding the CM Eknath Shinde-led faction as real Shiv Sena.
6. SC to hear a plea of the Committee of Management Anjuman Intezamia Masajid Varanasi in Gyanvapi mosque row.
7. SC to hear a plea of the Punjab government against SAD leader Bikram Majithia in a drugs case.
8. SC to deliver its judgement on a plea of an organisation 'Gene Campaign' against genetically modified mustard crop in India.
An association of central university professors on Monday demanded the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to probe into the alleged irregularities in the medical entrance test NEET-UG.
A Delhi University professor on Monday said there was only one right answer, not two, to a controversial physics question that was asked in the NEET-UG 2024 examination that led the Supreme Court to direct IIT- Delhi to set up a panel of experts to resolve the impasse.
The Supreme Court on Monday asked IIT Delhi Director to constitute a team of three experts on Physics to ascertain correct answer of a question in the NEET-UG 2024 exam and apprise it of the decision by 12 noon on Tuesday.
