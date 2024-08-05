Supreme Court Live | Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma seeks suspension of sentence in 2006 'fake encounter' to contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls

Hello readers, The apex court is set to hear a series of cases on Monday. In a major setback to AAP government, the SC ruled that Delhi LG is not bound by Delhi government's advice for appointment of aldermen to MCD. The SC will hear pleas challenging UP and Uttarakhand governments' directives for eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to display names of their owners. Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case will also be heard in the court followed by Delhi MCD Mayor's plea seeking permission that the civic body be allowed to exercise the functions of the standing committee. Bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case will also be heard in the top court on Monday. Track all updates on cases in SC today only with DH.