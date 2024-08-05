Supreme Court Live | Ex-cop Pradeep Sharma seeks suspension of sentence in 2006 'fake encounter' to contest 2024 Maharashtra Assembly polls
Hello readers, The apex court is set to hear a series of cases on Monday. In a major setback to AAP government, the SC ruled that Delhi LG is not bound by Delhi government's advice for appointment of aldermen to MCD. The SC will hear pleas challenging UP and Uttarakhand governments' directives for eateries on Kanwar Yatra route to display names of their owners. Manish Sisodia's bail plea in money laundering case will also be heard in the court followed by Delhi MCD Mayor's plea seeking permission that the civic body be allowed to exercise the functions of the standing committee. Bail plea of former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in a money laundering case will also be heard in the top court on Monday. Track all updates on cases in SC today only with DH.
Supreme Court to shortly hear challenge to Calcutta HC verdict which struck down OBC status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state are illegal
06:0205 Aug 2024
Convicted in a fake encounter case, former cop Pradeep Sharma moves Supreme Court for suspension of sentence to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
05:5305 Aug 2024
The top court is set to shortly hear a challenge to the Calcutta HC verdict which struck down the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010.
05:3105 Aug 2024
Supreme Court rules Delhi LG not bound by AAP government's advice for appointment of aldermen to MCD
Bail plea of Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in SC today.
11:4405 Aug 2024
Supreme Court to shortly hear challenge to Calcutta HC verdict which struck down OBC status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state are illegal
11:3205 Aug 2024
Convicted in a fake encounter case, former cop Pradeep Sharma moves Supreme Court for suspension of sentence to contest the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly polls.
The top court is set to shortly hear a challenge to the Calcutta HC verdict which struck down the Other Backward Classes (OBC) status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010.
#SupremeCourt to shortly hear a challenge to the Calcutta HC verdict which struck down the Other Backward Classes status of several classes in West Bengal granted since 2010, finding such reservations to vacancies in services and posts in the state are illegal #OBC… pic.twitter.com/KHby5U8Wpj
Supreme Court rules Delhi LG not bound by AAP government's advice for appointment of aldermen to MCD
A Bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and PS Narasimha ruled that the Delhi LG is not bound by the aid and advice of the Delhi government's cabinet on appointment of aldermen since his powers in that regard is derived from the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act.
[BREAKING] Supreme Court rules Delhi LG not bound by Delhi govt. advice for appointment of aldermen to MCD
Eateries along Kanwar Yatra route won't be forced to display owner, employee names: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court on July 26 extended its July 22 interim order staying the directives issued by the BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra routes to display the names of their owners, staff and other details.
Click here to read the observations of SC in the previous hearing.