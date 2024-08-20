Medic rape-murder | From lack of toilets, rooms to inadequate security: SC flags harsh ground realities of doctors

Lack of transportation for interns, resident doctors and nurses from their hostels or quarters to the hospital is yet another lacuna flagged by the bench. The judges asked the national task force to ensure transport provision between 10 pm to 6 am to those who wish to travel to or from their place of stay to the hospital.

The bench also noted the absence or lack of CCTV to monitor the entry and exit gates and control access to sensitive areas besides lack of screening for arms and weapons and ill-lit places within a hospital.

To ensure proper security, the bench advised triaging the departments and places within the hospital based on the degree of volatility and the possibility of violence.

“Areas such as the emergency rooms and the Intensive Care Units are prone to a greater degree of violence and may possibly need additional security in place to deal with any untoward incident,” the SC order said.