Supreme Court orders for expert panel to lay down guidelines to inculcate sensitivity among judges

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the National Judicial Academy, Bhopal, through its director, Justice Aniruddha Bose, former top court judge to constitute a committee of experts to lay down guidelines in an effort to inculcate and nurture an inherent sensitivity and discernment into the approach of members of the judiciary, as well as into the accompanying court procedures.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria issued the direction while setting aside the Allahabad High Court's March 17, 2025 order which said that grabbing breasts and breaking pyjama string were not enough for charge of attempt to rape. The court restored the trial court's order to summon the two accused in attempt to rape case.</p>.Identifying victims by region or race, a regressive path: Supreme Court.<p>In its judgment on February 10, 2026, the court said, no judge or judgment of any court can be expected to do complete justice when it is inconsiderate towards the factual realities of a litigant and the vulnerabilities which they may be facing in approaching a court of law.</p><p>"Our decisions as participants in the legal process, from laying down the procedure that shall have to be faced by common citizens to the final judgment passed in any given case, must reflect the ethos of compassion, humanity, and understanding, which are essential for creating a fair and effective justice system,'' the bench said.</p><p>In respect of inculcating sensitivity and compassion into judicial approach, the bench pointed out that various steps, in this direction, have also been taken by the constitutional courts, from time to time, on the judicial as well as administrative side. </p>.Supreme Court asks National Judicial Academy to constitute committee to draft guidelines for judges' approach.<p>"It seems, however, that the efforts thus far have not borne the fruit that was expected," the bench said, asking the committee to prepare a comprehensive report on the matter of ‘developing guidelines to inculcate sensitivity and compassion into judges and judicial processes in the context of sexual offences and other vulnerable cases’. </p><p>The court also asked the committee to bear in mind the linguistic diversity of the nation. </p><p>It pointed out, there are various examples of offensive words and expressions, the use of which would ordinarily constitute an offence under our penal laws, but they are openly spoken by members of our society in local dialects, ostensibly because of the absence of a clear understanding of the offensive nature of such saying. </p><p>"It shall be highly appreciated if the committee, as a part of its report, is able to identify and compile such words/expressions, from different languages, so that they do not go unnoticed, and the complainants/victims are empowered to give a better and fuller narrative of the trauma undergone by them,'' the bench said.</p>