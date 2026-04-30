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Supreme Court orders NFSU to examine alleged audio clips of ex-Manipur CM Biren Singh

The bench directed the National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) to analyse the recording and compare the voice sample in it with the admitted voice samples of Singh.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsManipurSupreme CourtN Biren Singh

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