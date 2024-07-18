Supreme Court orders release of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar detained under Goondas Act

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar who was detained under the Goondas Act in May by the Tamil Nadu Police.

Granting the interim relief to Shankar currently lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison, a bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah said it would not decide the case on merits as the Madras High Court is seized of the matter.

The bench recorded the submission of lawyers appearing for the parties that they will mention the matter before the chief justice of the high court or before the appropriate bench on Monday or Tuesday seeking to expedite the hearing in the matter.