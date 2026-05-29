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Supreme Court orders 'victim protection plan' implementation to combat human trafficking, survivor rehabilitation

The court described human trafficking as a “direct assault on constitutional dignity.”
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsIndiaSupreme CourtPocsoHuman trafficking

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