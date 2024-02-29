Supreme Court overturns its 2018 'Asian Resurfacing' judgement: 'No automatic vacation of stay after 6 months'

New Delhi: The Supreme Court's five-judge Constitution bench on Thursday set aside its 2018 judgment, which directed every order of stay in a civil or criminal trial would have a maximum life of six months.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Pankaj Mithal and Manoj Misra said that there can't be a direction for automatic vacation of stay after six months by the Supreme Court in exercise of its power under Article 142 of the Constitution.

"Constitutional courts should not fix timeline for disposal of cases pending in any court," the bench said.

The court also said the Supreme Court should not have directed for automatic vacation of stays by the High Court on expiry of six months unless extended by the High Court.