Supreme Court permits activist Teesta Setalvad to travel to Malaysia for conference

The top court had noted the submissions of Setalvad's counsel that the FIR against her was lodged following a judgment by the apex court on June 24, 2022 in the case of Zakia Jafri, who had alleged a larger conspiracy behind the 2002 communal riots and challenged the high court's October 5, 2017 order rejecting her petition against the finding of the Supreme Court-appointed Special Investigation Team.