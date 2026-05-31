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Supreme Court protects judicial officers selected as district judges through direct recruitment

The court, however, made it clear that no relief of deemed seniority can be granted on the basis of selections that were contingent on incomplete processes or anticipated appointments.
Last Updated : 31 May 2026, 17:52 IST
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Published 31 May 2026, 17:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtJudgesRecruitment

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