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Supreme Court quashes criminal complaint against Kolkata hospital over billing discrepancies

The complainant alleged that the hospital intentionally charged Rs 2,500 for an HRCT test that was never performed and failed to provide medical records promptly.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 15:52 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 15:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKolkataHospital

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