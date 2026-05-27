Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court quashes NCLAT order, sets aside Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta also quashed the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) December 17, 2021 order, which had imposed a Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon and halted its deal with the Future Group.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 May 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAmazonNCLAT

Follow us on :

Follow Us