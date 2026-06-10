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Supreme Court quashes POCSO case against man using extraordinary power after victim marries accused

Article 142 of the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to pass any order necessary for doing 'complete justice' in any cause pending before it to ensure justice.
Last Updated : 10 June 2026, 08:34 IST
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Published 10 June 2026, 08:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPocso

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