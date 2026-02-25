Menu
Supreme Court questions NIA for relying on separatist Shabir Ahmed Shah's speeches made 30 years ago

Hearing bail plea of Shah in a terror funding case, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked senior advocate Sidharth Luthra, who represented the NIA, to produce a relevant record.
Last Updated : 25 February 2026, 14:32 IST
Published 25 February 2026, 14:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNational Investigation Agency

