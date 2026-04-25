<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court </a>has recalled its February 11, 2026 order which reserved its judgment in the 2008 civil appeals concerning the Sahasra Lingeshwara Temple in Uppinangady, Karnataka, particularly involving the issue of extent of state control over temple management.</p><p>A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe passed the order in this regard on April 24, 2026 after being informed the counsel for the parties that the Supreme Court's nine-judge Constitution bench judgment in Sabarimala reference would have direct impact upon merits of the instant appeals.</p>.Supreme Court surprised as rodents destroy currency notes seized in Bihar corruption case.<p>The counsel also said the issues raised in the present matter were identical to the ones agitated before the nine-judge bench.</p><p>"We recall our order dated 11.02.2026 to the extent it records the judgment is reserved,'' the bench said.</p><p>These appeals may be posted for hearing after the judgment of the nine-judge Constitution bench is delivered, the court ordered. </p><p>The bench recorded, ''It is the common say of all the counsels that the issues before the nine judges Constitution bench (i.e., R.P.(C) No. 3358/2018 in W.P. (C) No. 373/2006 titled as Kantaru Rajeevaru vs. Indian Young Lawyers Association & Ors.) are identical to the issues arising in the present batch of appeals. It is admitted that the principle laid down in the nine judges Constitution bench will have a direct bearing in this batch of appeals.''</p><p>The appeal filed by the Karnataka government challenged a 2006 Karnataka High Court judgment which invalidated the Karnataka Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Act, 1997, in its entirety. The questions before the court were about the limits of government intervention in the management of Hindu temples and endowments. </p>.'No funds or staff to conduct Bengaluru civic elections by June 30': Karnataka poll body tells Supreme Court.<p>The 1997 Act sought to establish a uniform system for regulating the secular administration of Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments statewide. It, however, exempted certain mutts and temples attached to them.</p><p>On September 9, 2005, a single judge of the High Court upheld the validity of the 1997 law. However, a division bench in its 2006 judgment struck down the law and notifications issued therein and held exclusion of certain mutts and temples defied justification. The commission of Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs from the definition of Hindus was found as hostile discrimination. </p>