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Supreme Court recalls order reserving judgment on validity of 1997 Karnataka law on temples control

The counsel also said the issues raised in the present matter were identical to the ones agitated before the nine-judge bench.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 14:10 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 14:10 IST
India NewsKarnatakaSupreme CourtTemples

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