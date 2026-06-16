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Supreme Court reconstitutes committee on gender sensitisation

The 12-member committee is being headed by top court judge B V Nagarathna, who is the chairperson.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtB V Nagarathnagender sensitivity

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