Supreme Court reconstitutes committee on gender sensitisation

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme%20court">Supreme Court</a> has reconstituted its Gender Sensitisation and Internal Complaints Committee.</p>.<p>The 12-member committee is being headed by top court judge B V Nagarathna, who is the chairperson.</p>.<p>"In exercise of powers conferred by Clause 4(2) of the Gender Sensitization & Sexual Harassment of Women at the Supreme Court of India (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Regulations, 2013 and all enabling provisions in this behalf, Hon'ble the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chief%20justice">Chief Justice of India </a>has been pleased to re-constitute the Supreme Court Gender Sensitization and Internal Complaints Committee," an office order said.</p>.Supreme Court seeks Centre, Punjab response on plea over RTE Act non-implementation.<p>The panel also comprises Justice Nongmeikapam Kotiswar Singh, Registrar Kaveri and senior advocates Menaka Guruswamy and Liz Mathew besides advocates Nina Gupta, Soumyajit Pani, Sakshi Banga, Prabha Swami and Maheravish Rein.</p>.<p>The other members are -- Sushma Rawat, who is representative of the Supreme Court Bar Clerks Association and Sneh Sharma, founder of Vividhta Consulting. </p>