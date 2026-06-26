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SC reduces sentence for man convicted in 1997 case of causing death over sale of defective watch

Fifteen days before the fateful day on February 12, 1997, the deceased, Padam Singh Shahi, had sold a watch to Manua alias Puran for Rs 500.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 04:04 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 04:04 IST
India NewsUttarakhandSupreme Corut

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