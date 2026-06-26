SC reduces sentence for man convicted in 1997 case of causing death over sale of defective watch

<p>New Delhi: In a case highlighting how a minor disagreement over a commercial transaction can spiral into tragedy, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has upheld the conviction of a man for culpable homicide not amounting to murder but significantly eased his punishment, considering the passage of nearly three decades and the circumstances of the incident.</p><p>A bench of Justices Ujjal Bhuyan and Arun Palli modified the sentence of Mathu alias Jagdish from five years of rigorous imprisonment to the period already undergone — a little over one-and-a-half years — in the 1997 case from Dehradun, Uttarakhand.</p><p>The incident originated from a seemingly trivial transaction. Fifteen days before the fateful day on February 12, 1997, the deceased, Padam Singh Shahi, had sold a watch to Manua alias Puran for Rs 500. When Manua was unhappy with the watch and tried to return it, an altercation erupted. </p>.SC notice to NMC on Tamil Nadu's plea to stop surrender of 152 Super-Speciality seats to All India Quota.<p>It quickly escalated when Manua’s associates, including Mathu alias Jagdish and Ramu (both since deceased), joined in. </p><p>The scuffle led to Padam Singh being pushed into a dry canal, where he sustained fatal injuries.</p><p>The prosecution alleged that Mathu struck the deceased on the head with a heavy stone. </p><p>However, the Supreme Court, after examining the evidence and medical records, observed that the nature and location of the injuries — primarily around the face and skull — were consistent with a fall onto the rock-bed of the dry canal rather than direct stone blows.</p><p>The bench clarified that while the trial court and High Court did not explicitly specify, the case attracted Part II of Section 304 IPC (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), where death is caused with knowledge that the act is likely to cause death, but without intention to cause death or grievous injury likely to cause death.</p><p>“Considering the evidence on record... we are of the view that it is Part II of Section 304 IPC which is applicable in the facts of this case,” the court noted.</p>.Fake Supreme Court website used to run digital arrest scams; CBI raids 80 locations.<p>The bench also took into account the significant lapse of time. </p><p>The appellant, who was 33 years old at the time of the incident, is now well over 60. </p><p>“Almost three decades have gone by since then... At this distant point of time, we are of the view that it would meet the ends of justice if we alter the sentence,” the bench said while partly allowing the appeal.</p><p>The Uttarakhand High Court had in 2012 upheld the Dehradun trial court’s 2002 conviction. With two co-accused having passed away during the pendency of the appeal, Mathu alias Jagdish was the sole surviving appellant.</p><p>The June 25, 2026 judgment balanced the gravity of causing a human death with the realities of prolonged litigation, the offender’s age, and the absence of clear murderous intent, offering him relief after years of legal battle.</p>