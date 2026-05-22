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Supreme Court refers UAPA bail delay to larger bench, avoids remarks on Umar, Sharjeel case

The bench noted that there was a "perceived conflict" among different benches regarding the understanding of the 3-judge bench judgment in Union of India v KA Najeeb (2021).
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 13:44 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 13:44 IST
India NewsDelhiSupreme CourtRiotsUAPA2020

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