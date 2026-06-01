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Supreme Court refuses to accept plea to conduct NEET-UG retest in CBT mode

On May 12, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for medical admissions amid allegations of paper leak.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 10:09 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 10:09 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtNEET

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