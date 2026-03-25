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Supreme Court refuses to consider plea against Home ministry's circular on 'Vande Matram'

When the petitioner's counsel insisted that patriotism cannot be compelled, the apex court asked, 'It can't be compelled even for the national anthem?'
Last Updated : 25 March 2026, 13:54 IST
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Published 25 March 2026, 08:56 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMHAVande Mataram

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