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Supreme Court refuses to consider plea on minimum wages for priests

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said those aggrieved can directly approach the court and the court is not keen on entertaining the plea under Article 32 of the Constitution.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:54 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:54 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPriest

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