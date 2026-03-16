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Supreme Court refuses to consider West Bengal's plea on NIA probe in Murshidabad violence

The court said that the February order intended for the high court to determine whether a case for UAPA was made out based on the report, which requires the contents of the case diary.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:05 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:05 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme CourtNIAcalcutta high courtMurshidabad

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