<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday refused to consider a plea by the West Bengal government against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/calcutta-high-court">Calcutta High Court</a>'s order which declined to suspend the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nia">NIA</a> probe into the Beldanga violence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/murshidabad">Murshidabad</a> district in January 2026.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi said the High Court took a balanced view in the matter. </p><p>Senior advocate Kalyan Banerjee represented the West Bengal government before it. </p><p>He contended that the order to hand over the materials to the NIA was contrary to the apex court’s February 11 order, which asked the high court to examine if the materials justified invoking the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the case.</p>.'Is this court going to monitor every murder or violent incident in Bengal?' asks Supreme Court.<p>The court said that the February order intended for the high court to determine whether a case for UAPA was made out based on the report, which requires the contents of the case diary.</p><p>The high court had also declined to put on hold the trial court's direction to transfer of case materials to the NIA. The apex court observed that there is no conflict between the two orders (the trial court's order and its own order).</p><p>"In view of the materials collected during the investigation, which has already been done by the state police, to come to a conclusion that UAPA is attracted, is exactly what we wanted to convey,'' the bench said.</p>