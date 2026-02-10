Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Supreme Court refuses to direct disclosure of LOP's dissent regarding CIC appointments

The court was hearing a petition filed by RTI activist, Anjali Bharadwaj, seeking a direction that the LoP's dissent must be published.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 16:19 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCIC

