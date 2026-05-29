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Supreme Court refuses to entertain Cobrapost plea against Anil Ambani’s fresh defamation suit

The bench, however, noted that Cobrapost’s application seeking recall of the trial court’s order was already pending before the high court.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 11:19 IST
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Published 29 May 2026, 11:19 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtdefamation caseAnil Ambani

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