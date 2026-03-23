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Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL by ‘Bada Khatarnak’ for installation of national emblem on its dome

The CJI said the court is currently in the process of constructing a new building complex, where such architectural and symbolic requirements would be addressed.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:02 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:02 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

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