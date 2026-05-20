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Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL for protection, audit of Sikh religious properties

The PIL sought a sweeping overhaul of how Sikh religious and heritage properties are managed across the country.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 09:13 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 09:13 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtSikhPIL

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